Pag-asa Island fishers receive P5-M fishing equipment from BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Friday announced that it had just distributed some PHP4.95 million worth of livelihood equipment to fisherfolk of this island in an effort to increase their productivity. BFAR National Director Demosthenes Escoto on Thursday led the distribution of various items including 10 fiberglass fishing boats, generator sets, assorted fishing gear and post-harvest equipment. The livelihood aid was delivered to the island on board BRP Francisco Dagohoy, one of two multi-mission offshore civilian patrol vessels operated by BFAR. The ship sailed from Oyster Bay Naval Base in Puerto Princesa on Independence Day to make the 446-kilometer journey to Pag-asa, arriving two days later. 'This voyage, which aims to provide livelihood aid to the residents and fisherfolk of Pag-asa Island, is one of our initiatives in accordance with the order of Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos, to strengthen our support of the fisheries sector as well as far-fling communities,' Escoto said in Filipino during the distribution. The equipment was handed over to members of the Kalayaan Farmers and Fisherfolk Association and Spratlys Strong and Brave Women Association. BFAR reported that its personnel also conducted classes on proper fish handling, good manufacturing practices and compliance with accepted sanitary standards. The mission's aim was to 'empower fisherfolk and help them maximize their catch in the West Philippine Sea,' the BFAR said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency