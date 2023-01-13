PAF transports relief aid to flood-hit Visayas, Mindanao areas

MANILA: The Philippine Air Force (PAF) said Friday it has transported 1,500 boxes of relief goods for families affected by bad weather in several parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

In a statement, PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said they have deployed two C-295 medium transport aircraft, which brought the goods to Zamboanga City, Mactan, Cebu, and Bacolod City on Thursday.

She added that this relief mission was done in coordination with the Office of the Vice President - Disaster Operations Center (OVP-DOC).

"The relief goods will be prepositioned to the satellite offices of the OVP-DOC to support families in the said areas who were affected by different calamities. The said relief efforts will benefit communities in Zamboanga City, which are currently flooded due to heavy rains. It will also support several families who are still recovering from a big fire that happened in Mandaue City, Cebu in late November 2022," Castillo said.

She added that relief goods were prepositioned in Bacolod City in preparation for anticipated calamities in the area.

"With these efforts, the PAF remains to be a bearer of hope and a reliable partner of the government in bringing much-needed relief during times of disasters and calamities," Castillo said.

Torrential rains are expected to continue in many parts of the Visayas and Mindanao this weekend due to a low pressure area and the shear line.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has earlier ordered the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to “closely monitor” parts of the country that continue to be affected by heavy rains and floods.

Appeal for help

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Borongan appealed for donations for the families in Eastern Samar province affected by flooding due to heavy rains.

“Some towns in Eastern Samar are affected by extreme flooding due to heavy rainfall (Low Pressure Area and Shear Line). The families from the affected areas are in need of lifesaving supplies such as food packs, drinking water and hygiene kits,” the diocese said in a social media post on Friday.

For those who would like to personally donate, they may go to Caritas Borongan, Inc. office at A. Cardona Street, Barangay Balud II, Borongan City.

The public may also deposit their cash donations to Metrobank Borongan Branch, Account Name: Roman Catholic Bishop of Borongan Inc., Account Number: 390-7-39000845-3.

Source: Philippines News Agency