PAF planes airlift medical supplies in Covid-19 fight

Transport planes of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) are continuously delivering essential equipment and medical supplies to front-liners to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

As of Friday, the PAF has flown and transported 75,766 pounds of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to different provinces in the country, Maj. Aristides Galang said in a statement.

He added the PAF has provided its NC-212i, C-295, and C-130 transport aircraft to support the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“With the widespread of Covid-19 the PAF is always committed to continuously provide assistance and untiringly support the government to win this battle,” Galang said.

“Also, the PPE and medical supplies will greatly improve the working condition of our health workers and frontlines as well as protect them against the virus,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency