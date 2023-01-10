PAF lends chopper to Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY: The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has deployed one of its helicopters to Ilocos Norte to help in the province's disaster and relief operations.

“We now have a standby helicopter at the Laoag airport which will be readily available in times of need,” said Marcell Tabije, local disaster risk reduction and management officer of the Ilocos Norte government on Tuesday.

As typhoons hit Ilocos Norte all year round, Tabije said the standby helicopter from PAF will ensure quick response whenever there are reports of missing fishermen off the sea or when there is a need to deliver relief aid and other essential supplies to isolated communities during bad weather.

The province earlier requested the PAF to deploy one helicopter for the province.

Tabije said they now feel more at ease knowing that a helicopter is readily available unlike before when an aircraft being requested by the local government will still come from the provinces of Pampanga or Tarlac.

“Time is of the essence during disaster operations,” he added.

Tabije, however, expressed hope that the province will remain safe and free from any untoward incident that will require the use of a helicopter.

Source: Philippines News Agency