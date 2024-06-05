PAF helps in relief, damage assessment in Kanlaon

MANILA: The Philippine Air Force (PAF) said it has deployed its 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing to help with the ongoing rapid damage assessment and needs analysis (RDANA) following the eruption of Mount Kanlaon in Negros Island Monday night. In a statement late Tuesday, PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said the unit's air assets were immediately deployed to help the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas and the Office of Civil Defense in Western Visayas in conducting their RDANA flight earlier in the day. "The RDANA mission, utilizing one Bell 412 and one UH-1H helicopter, assessed the situation in the affected areas of Moises Padilla, La Carlota, La Castellana, Bago City, and Canlaon City in Negros Occidental," she added. This operation allowed the government to gather "essential information and visuals" to determine the extent of the volcanic eruption's damage and identify the affected communities' needs. Aside from the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing, Castillo added that the PAF placed its disaster response team units, fixed-wing aircraft, and rotary-wing helicopters on high alert. "These assets stand ready to provide critical support, including medical evacuation and the transport of relief supplies, as the situation unfolds," she added. Army mobilizes disaster response units The Philippine Army (PA) on Wednesday said its 3rd Infantry Division mobilized disaster response task units in Negros Island on Tuesday, in response to the disaster. In a statement, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said troops and essential assets from various from the 62nd, 79th and 91st Infantry Battalion and the 542nd Engineer Construction Battalion as well as reserve units from the 605th Community Defense Center, have been mobilized to provide support in neighboring areas affected by Kanlaon's eruption. These PA line units will form part of the Negros Occidental's Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council's search, rescue, and retrieval cluster, one of the six clusters tha t are tasked to respond to the emergency needs of communities affected by Kanlaon's eruption. The Army said close coordination with local government units and disaster response agencies is ongoing to execute a unified and effective response. Source: Philippines News Agency