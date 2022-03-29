﻿PAF gets first of 3 C-295 aircraft acquired from Spain

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has announced the delivery of one of its three Airbus Defense and Space C-295 medium-lift transport aircraft acquired from Spain under a new contract.

Col. Maynard Mariano, PAF spokesperson, said the aircraft safely landed at the base around 5 p.m. at the Clark Air Base, Pampanga on Monday.

“(It is) a part (of the) Modernization Program, which was approved by the current administration. This project will fill in our gap in airlift requirements,” Mariano said in a message to the Philippine News Agency Monday night.

The contract for the three aircraft, which was signed in 2019, is worth PHP5.288 billion.

“Three C-295 aircraft were acquired under the Medium Lift Aircraft Acquisition Project pursuant to the Republic Act (Number) 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act,” Mariano said.

He added the PAF’s 220th Airlift Wing of the Air Mobility Command will operate these aircraft which will be utilized to transport troops and equipment to various parts of the country.

These planes will augment the four C-295 aircraft previously acquired by the PAF in 2015 and 2019.

