PAF Deploys Rescuers to Piper Plane Crash Site

Isabela, Philippines – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) dispatched a team of parajumpers to the site of the Piper aircraft crash in Barangay Casala, San Mariano, Isabela.

According to Philippines News Agency, the aircraft, which went missing last month, was located on December 5. The search-and-rescue operation involved two PAF helicopters, a 'Sokol' and a Huey, which conducted operations in challenging conditions, including mountainous terrain, tall trees, and strong winds. The rescuers, comprising Air Force parajumpers and members of the Bureau of Fire Protection, were inserted a few hundred meters from the crash site. The aircraft had disappeared after leaving Cauayan Airport at 9:39 a.m. on November 30, and was due to arrive at Palanan Airport at 10:23 a.m. the same day. The PAF stated that official updates regarding the status of the pilot and passenger would be provided by the Incident Management Team once the ground rescuers reach the site.