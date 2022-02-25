﻿PAF completes repair of ‘Odette’-hit facilities in Cebu, Palawan

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) said it has completed the repair and rehabilitation of its facilities and structures in Cebu and Palawan that were destroyed by Typhoon Odette in December.

“The PAF has completed the repair and rehabilitation of its facilities and structures at the Brig. Gen. Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Mactan, Cebu and in Antonio Bautista Air Base in Palawan that were damaged following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette,” Air Force spokesperson, Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano, said in a statement issued Wednesday night.

These repaired facilities are hangars and buildings that sustained storm-related damage and had their roofs blown away during the height of “Odette”.

“Meanwhile, utilizing its available air assets, the PAF has performed 866 sorties with a total of 1,689,213 lbs. of cargo. Cargoes, which include relief goods, food packs, and equipment, were transported to several locations in Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Palawan. (Some) 695 local and foreign individuals were also transported from the affected areas to Villamor Air Base in Pasay City,” Mariano said.

The PAF is known to have allocated 30 aircraft to help in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for communities severely hit by the typhoon.

“The PAF has been relentless in providing assistance to our fellow countrymen who were affected by the typhoon, and will continue to perform its mandated mission in the service of the Filipino people,” Mariano said.

“Odette”, said to be one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country in recent years, made nine landfalls between December 16 and 17 in the provinces of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Palawan.

Source: Philippines News Agency