Paeng makes landfall in Camarines Sur

Severe Tropical Storm Paeng made landfall in Camarines Sur on Saturday after crossing the southern tip of Catanduanes.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the center of Paeng was estimated in the vicinity of Siruma, Camarines Sur, and was moving west-northwestward at 30 kph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 160 kph, a central pressure of 985 hectopascals (hPa), and strong storm-force winds extending outwards up to 560 km. from the center.

By 11 a.m., PAGASA forecast the severe tropical storm to be over the coastal waters of Botolan, Zambales.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 has been raised over Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Magarao, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Tigaon, San Jose, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Saglay, Ocampo, Pili, Bombon, Naga City, Del Gallego, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Gainza, and Pamplona), and the northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Calauag, Quezon, Lopez, Gumaca, Plaridel, Atimonan, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Real, Infanta, General Nakar, and Sampaloc), including Pollilo Islands.

PAGASA warned of heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over these areas.

“Winds of at most storm-force strength may occur within any of the areas where TCWS No. 3 is hoisted,” it said.

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 2 has been raised over Albay, Sorsogon, the northern and western portions of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the rest of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Marinduque, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora, the central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, the southern portion of Pangasinan, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro, the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Romblon, and the western portion of Northern Samar.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains and gale-force strength winds will prevail over these areas.

TCWS No. 1 has been hoisted over Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and the rest of Masbate.

TCWS No. 1 has also been raised over the Visayas including the rest of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and Siquijor.

In Mindanao, TCWS No. 1 has been raised over the Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, and Camiguin.

These areas can expect light to moderate with at times heavy rains plus strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength

