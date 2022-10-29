Paeng inundates 21 Zambo villages; displaces 1K families

Floods spawned by heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Paeng displaced over 1,000 families in 21 villages of this city, officials said Friday.

The torrential rains started at 8 p.m. Thursday and destroyed slope protection structures in Barangays Sinunuc and Maasin while a bridge in Barangay Pamucutan collapsed.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, chief of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), said Barangay Tulungatung logged the highest number of affected families at 451.

Barangay Ayala trailed behind with 255 affected families affected while the rest are from the villages of San Jose Gusu, Tictabon, Tugbungan, and Pamucutan. The displaced families were temporarily sheltered in gymnasiums, covered courts, schools and churches.

“Barangay Limpapa just reported flooding and landslide at 1:20 p.m. Friday and is on evacuation alert. Approximately 500 households are affected,” Apolinario said in a text message.

Mayor John Dalipe mobilized the city government’s resources to assist residents of Barangay Ayala and other areas under water due to continuous rains caused by the typhoon. CDRRMO personnel along with other agencies and volunteer groups were deployed to areas hit by flashflood.

Dalipe ordered the suspension of classes Friday at all levels, both public and private schools, as the city continues to experience scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms. The city social welfare office distributed relief assistance to displaced families.

