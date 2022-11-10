Paeng affects over 89K farmers, fishers: DA

Severe Tropical Storm Paeng has affected 89,142 farmers and fishers in 12 regions in the country, according to the Department of Agriculture-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DA-DRRM).

In its latest bulletin, the DA-DRRM said the cost of agricultural loss has reached more than PHP3 billion.

“Damage and losses have been reported in Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Central Mindanao, and Soccsksargen regions amounting to PHP3.41 billion affecting 89,142 farmers and fishers, with the volume of production loss at 207,854 metric tons and 89,011 hectares of agricultural areas,” the DA-DRRM said.

As initially indicated, the highest incurred loss was recorded in rice production, amounting to PHP2.05 billion.

Following rice production is the PHP717.68 million worth of loss in high-value crops; PHP205.11 million for corn; PHP201.73 million in fisheries, particularly in fish ponds, seaweed farms, non-motorized boats, and municipal fishing boats; PHP192.15 million in agricultural infrastructure including damage in different DA laboratories and crop protection centers, warehouse, and facilities, as well as in some irrigation systems; PHP40.04 million worth of loss in livestock and poultry, particularly chicken, swine, cattle, and carabao, among others; PHP1.89 million damage cost in machineries and equipment; and PHP1.80 million loss in cassava production.

Amid the recorded billions of pesos in losses, the DA assured aid to thousands of farmers and fishers.

“The DA continuously coordinates with concerned NGAs, LGUs, and other DRRM-related offices for the impact of the tropical cyclones, as well as available resources for interventions and assistance,” it said.

Besides the utilization of the Quick Response Fund (QRF), the DA is set to distribute to farmers and fishers startup aid in form of seedlings, biologics, and other needed equipment.

For rice farmers, PHP1.74 billion worth of rice seeds shall be provided in affected areas.

Cord seeds amounting to PHP11.57 million and assorted vegetable seeds worth PHP20.01 million are also available.

Fishers, meanwhile, shall be provided with a PHP30 million fund for the repair or replacement of damaged boats, while poultry farmers will get animal heads, drugs, and biologics worth PHP176,000.

The DA also allocated PHP400 million for the “Survival and Recovery Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council.”

