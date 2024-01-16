Padre Pio shrine in Batangas aims for int’l shrine status

MANILA: The National Shrine of Saint Padre Pio in Sto. Tomas, Batangas is looking to attain the status of an international shrine. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) news website on Tuesday reported that the national shrine is aspiring for such stature, according to a book titled 'Enlarging the Space of our Tent', published by the Archdiocese of Lipa released on Jan. 13. The Vatican approves the designation of an international shrine, which classifies it as a sacred place for divine worship for the universal Church. 'This dream reflects the archdiocese's desire to extend its influence far beyond its local and immediate surroundings and welcome people of diverse cultures and nationalities to experience the spiritual richness it offers,' the archdiocese said. It added that the shrine seeks to serve as "a beacon of unity" which draws followers from various places to join solemn religious ceremonies of worship and healing. It was established in 2003 and declared as an archdiocesan shr ine five years later. In 2015, it was recognized as a national shrine, which houses several first-class relics of the Italian saint, who spent most of his life in a monastery in southern Italy. Known for his stigmata and gift of healing, Padre Pio is one of the most revered saints of the 20th century. In 2018, his heart relic was brought to the shrine where many people trooped to pay homage to the saint. Currently, the Philippines has only one international shrine, which is dedicated to the Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City. Source: Philippines News Agency