JASIN, The padi field in Kampung Tengah Padang, Merlimau has been chosen as the pilot project for a padi seed farm, which is expected to produce the first seeds in Melaka early next year. State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said previously a study had been carried out in Kampung Sempang but the area was found to be unsuitable for the project due to several factors such as drainage and water source problems. "Alhamdulillah we are now in the process of leveling the land and have been given permission to start the project and the results of a study by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) have identified the area as the most suitable for planting padi seeds using the MR297 variety as well as being able to produce up to three times the yield . "The project will start in the new padi planting season next September involving a 42-hectare padi field area," he told reporters at the Aidilfitri open house of the Merlimau st ate constituency at Dataran Orang Kampung here last night. Also present were Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh. Commenting further, Muhamad Akmal said the padi seed farm project would be able to solve the farmers' problem of getting quality seeds for their farms. "We are positive that this farm will increase the self-sufficiency level (SSL) of rice in 2026 from nine per cent to 15 per cent, thus increasing the supply of rice in Melaka," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency