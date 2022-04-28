﻿Pacquiao wants free hospitalization for seniors, houses for poor

Presidential aspirant Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao vowed to provide free housing units, full hospitalization coverage for senior citizens, and livelihood opportunities for poor Filipinos if he wins the May 9 elections.

In his Leyte sortie on Thursday, Pacquiao said he will also push to increase the elderlies’ monthly social pension up to PHP2,000.

Under Section 5 of Republic Act 9994 otherwise known as the “Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010,” indigent senior citizens are entitled to a monthly stipend amounting to PHP500 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

It aims to augment the daily subsistence and other medical needs of indigent senior citizens.

If elected, Pacquiao said he will also push for free housing units and livelihood assistance for underprivileged people.

“Kanang pabahay nako, para masayod mo dugay na nako na gisud-an wala pako sa politika. Libo-libo na pamilya ang natagaan nako ana. Dili lang balay ug yuta ang ihatag nako—wala moy bayran bisag piso, pati hanap-buhay nagahatag kog kapital para naa sya kinabuhi matag-kadlaw (That housing program, for your information, I already started that before entering politics. Thousands of families have benefitted from that. I’m not just giving house and lot, you will not pay even a single peso, also I am giving livelihood assistance they can use for daily expenses),” he said during a motor caravan in San Juan, Southern Leyte.

Aside from livelihood and housing programs, Pacquiao said he has been assisting thousands of students to fulfill their education.

“Dugay na nato na gihimo mao na kana ang pangako ko sa inyo gihimo na nako. Kabaliktaran sa ubang mga politiko na puro pangako pero walay gihimo (We have done that already. That’s my promise, but I already fulfilled my promise. Opposite from other politicians who keep on promising but have done nothing),” he said.

Even if he loses his presidential bid, Pacquiao said he will still help his fellow Filipinos.

Source: Philippines News Agency