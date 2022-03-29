﻿Pacquiao unfazed by frontrunner bets’ drone wars

Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao said his campaign will focus on communicating his message to the poorest Filipinos amid the raging “drone wars” (common term for remotely controlled unmanned aerial photography tools) of presidential candidate frontrunners.

“I know Manny Pacquiao supporters, I am allied with the D-E class and those who are impoverished and only hope for a better life. They are the people we are fighting for. At the end of the day, Manny Pacquiao is for those who do not have their own homes or livelihood. That is why we go to areas that are remote and where there are lots of poor people,” Pacquiao said in a press briefing after a visit to the districts of San Andres and Tondo, Manila on Monday.

If elected president, Pacquiao said his top priority is to provide a modest but decent house for all Filipino families who are homeless or do not live in their own houses.

The senator’s entourage is scheduled to conduct motorcades on Tuesday in Quezon City areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency