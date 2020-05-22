PACC receives 3.9K complaints amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) has so far received a total of 3,992 complaints since it launched a hotline for public concerns related to the implementation of quarantine protocols aimed at combatting the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“As of May 15, mayroon na po tayong natanggap na (we have received a) total of 3,992 reports,” PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica said during the Laging Handa program aired on state-run PTV-4 on Friday.

Belgica noted that almost half of the complainants were expressing disappointment over the supposedly “unfair” selection and distribution of emergency subsidies under the social amelioration program (SAP).

The alleged failure to include eligible indigent families on the list of SAP beneficiaries is the second issue that was mostly raised by complainants, he said, citing a plan to craft mechanisms to avoid irregularities in the implementation of the SAP.

“There are systems na pinu-propose para maiwasan ang mga ganitong klaseng inefficiencies (Systems are being proposed to avoid such inefficiencies),” Belgica said.

Under the SAP, a monthly emergency aid worth between PHP5,000 and PHP8,000 will be given to each beneficiary for April and May.

About 23 million poor families will get the first tranche of cash aid, while some 18 million low-income households will receive the second wave of payouts, Malacañang earlier said.

Belgica said the PACC also received numerous complaints on the apparent proliferation of fake news amid the Covid-19 crisis, as well as on the alleged overpricing of medical equipment.

He said the complaints were being endorsed to appropriate government agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for appropriate action.

“We have communicated and (are) still in communication with DSWD, DILG, NBI and PNP (Philippine National Police) para sa filing ng mga cases (for the filing of cases against erring persons),” he said.

Belgica warned that the government would go after individuals who will commit violations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There will be a day of reckoning. Busy lang tayong lahat ngayon at saka naka-quarantine pa iyong iba. Darating po ang oras na kayo po ay haharap din sa batas (We are just busy now and quarantine protocols are being observed. Time will come when you will need to face the legal consequences of your actions),” he said.

Despite thousands of complaints lodged before the PACC, Belgica said the anti-corruption body is expressing satisfaction with the government’s Covid-19 response.

The public can reach PACC through its electronic mail address pacc.complaints@gmail.com.

They can also ask queries through PACC’s mobile phone number 0906-6927-324 or Facebook page facebook.com/pacc.gov.ph.

Source: Philippines News Agency