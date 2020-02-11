Pabillo named apostolic administrator of Manila archdiocese

Pope Francis on Monday has appointed Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo as Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila Office of Communications (RCAMAOC), in its Facebook account, announced the appointment of Pabillo as caretaker of the Manila archdiocese.

He will be the Apostolic Administrator until the Vatican has named the new head of the archdiocese.

It added that the archdiocese has been rendered vacant (sede vacante) after Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle, Archbishop Emeritus of Manila, has left for Rome to assume his new assignment as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

The cardinal left for Rome on Sunday to report to his new post. He was appointed by the Holy Father to the Vatican office in December 2019.

On the other hand, Fr. Reginald Malicdem, chancellor of the archdiocese, directed the clergy, religious men and women, and lay faithful not to mention the name of Tagle in the "Eucharistic prayer" in all Masses.

Hence we will say: Remember, Lord, your Church spread throughout the world, and bring her to the fullness of charity, together with Francis, our Pope, and Broderick our Administrator, and all the clergy (Eucharistic Prayer II). In Tagalog: si Broderick na aming tagapangasiwa, according to Circular 2020 � 10 issued on February 10.

He also ordered them to thank the Lord for Cardinal Chito who served as Archbishop of Manila for eight years. Let us pray for him as he embarks on his new mission. Let us also thank the Lord for Bishop Broderick who will guide us during this period in our life as a local Church. And let us beg the Lord to give us a new shepherd molded after His own heart.

