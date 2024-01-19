P98.9-M materials, funds ready for disaster aid: DSWD-Caraga

BUTUAN: Some PHP98.9 million worth of raw materials and standby funds are ready for augmentation to the provinces of Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Sur that were affected by the shear line this week, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Caraga Region (DSWD-13) said Friday. In its latest count, DSWD-13 said at least 15,316 families or 58,001 individuals in 46 villages of the two provinces are affected by flooding. 'DSWD-13 stands ready to respond to the potential needs of the affected families,' the agency said in a statement. Of those displaced in the two provinces, 1,953 families (7,410 individuals) are staying in 40 designated evacuation centers while 5,149 families (19,340 individuals) are staying with friends or relatives. Of the total amount for augmentation, PHP90.8 million will be for food and non-food items and PHP5 million for standby funds. In addition, DSWD-13 said raw materials amount to PHP3.1 million. Source: Philippines News Agency