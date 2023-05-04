P9.6-M marijuana, plantation destroyed in Ilocos Region in April

Authorities have confiscated and destroyed PHP9.6 million worth of marijuana and marijuana plantations in three separate operations in the provinces of Pangasinan, La Union, and Ilocos Sur in April. In a statement on Thursday, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 1 (Ilocos) said authorities discovered about 28,820 full-grown marijuana plants, 10 kg. of dried marijuana leaves, and 360 marijuana seedlings with a value of PHP6.9 million in Sitio Sawangan, Barangay Danac, Sugpon, Ilocos Sur. These were uprooted and burned on site while no cultivator was apprehended but persons of interest have been identified. In La Union, a marijuana plantation in Sitio Upper Bas-angan, Sapdaan, Santol, La Union was also destroyed on April 18. 'A total of 7,995 full-grown marijuana plants, 15,500 seedlings, and 20,000 seeds with a value of PHP2.7 million were uprooted and destroyed. No cultivator has been arrested,' it added. The PRO-1 also said through a tip from a concerned citizen, they discovered and uprooted about 140 fully grown marijuana plants valued at PHP28,000 in the mountainous area of Barangay Tobuan in Labrador, Pangasinan. 'The said operation on April 14 resulted in the arrest of two cultivators, Brasilio Manganis Tibangay, 39, farmer, and Junior Lao-an Bao-an, 30, farmer, both residents of Barangay Tomay Tawang, La Trinidad, Benguet,' the PRO-1 said. PRO-1 intelligence division officer in charge Lt. Col. Mar Louise Bundoc, in a statement, said the discovery of the plantation sites was the result of information reported by residents. 'The operations were covered by Case Operations Plan that eventually led to the identification of the plantation sites and cultivators, thus, resulting in a successful operation,' he said. PRO-1 Director Brig. Gen. John Chua applauded the police personnel for the successful operation and pledged to eradicate illegal drugs and all other forms of lawlessness in the region through strengthened and relentless police operations. 'This is the importance of building a harmonious relationship with the community. We raise their awareness of the peril, which may be brought by illegal drugs, and at the same time, we widen our networks to their localities. The more the people are involved in our campaign against illegal drugs, the better our chances of succeeding,' Chua said.

Source: Philippines News Agency