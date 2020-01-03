P9.6-M illegal drugs seized in Cebu City

The police chief here on Friday said they are now tracing the origin of the PHP9.6-million worth of illegal drugs seized from a high-value target drug trader in the region who is reportedly stocking for the Sinulog festivity this month.

Col. Engelbert Soriano said the buy-bust that led to the arrest of Normal Flores Burgos, 37, of Hipodromo village was in line with Philippine National Police officer in charge, Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa 's directive of a more intense campaign against illegal drugs.

Operatives of Abellana Police Station arrested Burgos Thursday dawn on OsmeAa Boulevard in Sta. Cruz village and seized from him a kilo of shabu.

Abellana police station chief, Maj. Elisandro Quijano said Burgos is considered as regional-level HVT who can dispose of a huge volume of illegal drugs.

He was quoted in a radio report as saying the illegal drugs confiscated from Burgos could have been intended for distribution during the Sinulog celebration.

The suspect is now detained at the Abellana police station pending the filing of charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, Soriano assured that no police official is involved in the illegal drug trade in Cebu.

Inuna na ang warning sa ating mismong ranks sa PNP particularly sa Cebu City Police Office iyan po mahigpit na bilin ng ating regional director na si Brig. Gen. Val de Leon ng PRO-7 (We've warned already our ranks with the PNP, particularly in Cebu City Police Office, about the directive of our regional director, Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon of the PRO-7), he said.

He admitted, however, that they are monitoring reports against certain government officials allegedly involved in illicit activities.

Source: Philippines News Agency