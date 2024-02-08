P84-M fund approved for 23 Davao villages under state of calamity

MANILA: The City Council here has approved the release of PHP84 million from the city's calamity fund to assist the flood and landslide victims in 23 of its severely affected barangays. On Thursday, Davao City's 3rd District Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz said apart from the calamity fund, the council also approved PHP19 million in assistance to other local government units in the form of welfare goods, and PHP6.1 million in financial assistance to other provinces. Ortiz noted that the city government still holds a trust fund that can be utilized for future disasters. "In extreme cases, our trust fund, which is specifically for the utilization of the quick response fund, will amount to more than PHP600 million which is big enough for Davao City,' Ortiz said. The city's calamity fund is allotted to the 16 flood-affected barangays of Lasang, San Isidro, Bunawan Proper, 1-A, 2-A, 5-A, 8-A, 9-A, 10-A, 19-B, Matina Crossing, Ma-a, Tigatto, Waan, New Carmen, and Tambobong; and the seven landslide-affected village s of Marilog Proper, Salaysay, Tamugan, Lamanan, Saloy, Malabog, and Paquibato Proper. Alfredo Baloran, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said the funds will be used to augment food packs and address other immediate needs of the affected families. 'Those who are not in evacuation centers are also considered affected families,' he added. As of Feb. 6, the City Social Welfare and Development Office listed 38,343 families struck by flooding, and 338 families affected by landslides. Meanwhile, Edgardo Haspe, officer-in-charge of the City Agriculturist Office (CAgrO), said they will soon provide farmers affected by the calamities with seeds and fertilizers. Latest data from the CAgrO showed that landslides and flash floods damaged 102.8 hectares of rice, corn, and high-value crops, affecting 221 farmers. Haspe estimated the cost of damage at PHP9 million. Source: Philippines News Agency