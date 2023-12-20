P7B additional budget benefits MisOr, NorMin services: solon

CAGAYAN: The House of Representatives' additional PHP7-billion budget allocation for social services this year is set to also hugely benefit Misamis Oriental province and the rest of Northern Mindanao. In an interview Wednesday, Misamis Oriental 2nd District Rep. Yevgeny Vincente Emano said the added allotment will be utilized in the last quarter of 2023, especially in the PHP63-million funding for the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Northern Mindanao Region (DSWD-10). "This is not only for DSWD programs but all other social services like DOLE's (Department of Labor and Employment) 'Tupad' (Tulong Panghanap-buhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers), among others," Emano said. During Emano's second congressional report in this city on Wednesday, DSWD-10 Director Ramel Jamen said the PHP63 million is the remaining budget for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, which has yet to be funded because the 2023 allocation was utilized even before the yearend due to the number of beneficiaries extended. "However, we are working with DOH (Department of Health) as one government body that beneficiaries (indigent patients) will be taken care of so we find initiatives that they can still avail of our (social services) programs," Jamen said. This year, Emano said he authored 190 House Bills and co-authored 22 others. He also attributed most of the bills to Misamis Oriental 1st District Rep. Christian Unabia and this city's 1st District Rep. Lordan Suan, who helped with the drafting and approval at the committee levels. Notable of these bills are the additional PHP1,000 monthly pension for retired Armed Forces personnel, and the establishment of the framework strategy for the "blue economy," which refers to the industry associated with the seas and coastlines. Source: Philippines News Agency