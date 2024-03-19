P76.1-B health emergency allowance for 2021-2023 already released

MANILA: A total of PHP76.1 billion worth of health emergency allowance (HEA) has already been released to eligible public and private health workers. In a statement Tuesday night, the Department of Health (DOH) said the amount covers 8,549,207 claims for the period July 1, 2021 to July 20, 2023. 'For Fiscal Year 2024, the General Appropriations Act gave only PHP19.9 billion for HEA under programmed appropriations,' the DOH said. The DOH said it has released PHP19.7 billion or 99 percent of the PHP19.9 billion to all eligible health facilities. It still requires an estimated PHP27 billion to pay for arrears filed by the health facilities. 'We continue to work hand-in-hand with the Department of Budget and Management to grant HEA to all eligible health workers. We are ready to release the funds as soon as the concerned private and LGU (local government unit) hospitals will comply with the law that requires liquidation,' the DOH said. The law requires DOH to have memoranda of agreement and to wait for full liquidation by the LGU and private hospitals of HEA funds already paid, before subsequent releases of additional funds. The DOH has a list of these hospitals and health facilities with outstanding liquidation requirements. It has been working with private and LGU-owned hospitals and health facilities through its Centers for Health Development in the regions. Source: Philippines News Agency