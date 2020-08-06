P75-M solar irrigation system boosts Bicol’s rice production

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Bicol has observed increased rice production by farmers who benefited from the PHP75-million solar-powered irrigation system (SPIS) project funded and implemented under the agency’s rice program.

Emily Bordado, DA-Bicol spokesperson, in an interview on Thursday said using solar energy is one of the cheapest, sustainable and most accessible means of producing energy that farmers can tap to make water accessible in their area.

“For years, many Bicolano farmers especially those in the upland areas have to rely on rainfall to irrigate their farms. Those who can afford have to spend quite a sum to use a gasoline or diesel-powered engine to pump water from the source to their rice fields. With this SPIS, it is a great relief to Bicolano farmers,” Bordado said.

She said one SPIS unit was given to each of the registered farmers’ associations in Bicol for free earlier this year.

“The unit can irrigate a minimum of 10 hectares up to 50 hectares of potential irrigable areas and can benefit over 225 farmers,” Bordado said.

“The 10 units were turned over to 10 farmers’ associations in Camarines Sur and Sorsogon while the other three units (two in Camarines Norte and another one in Camarines Sur) are to be formally turned over anytime soon to their recipients,” she added.

According to her, a 20 to 30 percent increase in production or from 60 cavans to over 100 cavans was attained by the farmers who are now enjoying the benefits of the SPIS project.

Bordado quoted DA Regional Executive Director Rodel Tornilla as saying that farmers’ groups must “consolidate their resources or group themselves into clusters so that they can maximize or optimize the use of the various interventions being provided by the DA and other agencies”.

She said that Tornilla, in a recent visit to the farms where the SPIS are being used, also took the opportunity to thank the farmers for their critical role in providing food for the people amidst the threat of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “Kung tumigil kayo sa pagtatanim wala sanang makakain and ating mga kababayan (If you stopped producing crops, our fellow countrymen would have nothing to eat),” she further quoted Tornilla as saying.

DA-Bicol has 176,656.88 hectares of ricelands but only 109,032.91 hectares are irrigated. About 57,000 hectares are rain-fed and over 10,600 hectares are upland.

“The SPIS are indeed the best option in areas where big irrigation systems are not feasible and they can contribute significantly to increase yield of rice and other crops in rainfed and upland areas,” Bordado said.

Source: Philippines News Agency