P75-M gov’t aid, 5K vacancies offered at Kalayaan Job Fair in Legazpi

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Labor and Employment in Bicol (DOLE-5) distributed PHP75 million worth of livelihood grants and financial assistance during the Kalayaan Job Fair as part of the 126th Independence Day celebration at a mall here on Wednesday. With the theme "Kalayaan, Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan", Imelda Romanillos, DOLE Bicol officer-in-charge regional director, said the assistance will benefit more than 20,000 beneficiaries from the six provinces of the region. She said the distributed assistance includes those under the DOLE's Integrated Livelihood Program worth PHP4.6 million for 146 beneficiaries; the payout for Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) worth PHP70 million for 16,130 worker-beneficiaries; the Government Internship Program (GIP) worth PHP259,000 for 73 beneficiaries; and Kadiwa ng Pangulo worth PHP14,220 for 18 beneficiaries. Romanillos added more than 5,000 vacancies were made available for job seekers by 29 private employers, one overseas, and t hree government agencies. "In our celebration of Independence Day, we are not only celebrating the history of our country but also the future we dream of for every Bicolano. This job fair is a step towards a brighter tomorrow for all of us. This is your chance to find a job and be part of the development of our country," she said. As of this writing, a total of 14 job seekers were hired on the spot (HOTS) for the manufacturing, business process outsourcing, and retail/sales industries. In an interview, Christine Joy Facturana, 24, of Barangay Buraguis, Legazpi City, the first applicant hired, said she was very grateful for the opportunity she got from the job fair. "I'm happy because I didn't expect to be hired right away. I can now help my parents with household expenses. For other job seekers, always be prepared because government programs like job fairs allow you to find a job," she said in the vernacular. Source: Philippines News Agency