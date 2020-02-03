P7.4-M worth of suspected shabu seized in Iloilo

Operatives of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) have seized a total of PHP7.4 million worth of suspected shabu in two separate drug buy bust operations on Saturday.

Arrested in Pavia town on Saturday afternoon was Jennifer Nosotros, 42, and her son John Rey, 20, of Buntatala village in Jaro district.

In a press briefing at Camp Delgado here on Monday, IPPO director, Col. Roland Vilela said the police was able to seize more than a half kilo of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of PHP6.3 million.

Among those recovered were two big heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance of suspected shabu weighing about half kilo; 11 medium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing 30 grams; one buy-bust item; and PHP75,100 buy-bust money, among other paraphernalia.

Another suspect, Lalaine EreAo, 56, was arrested in a buy-bust at Zone 5 in Calaparan village, Arevalo district on Monday.

Vilela said 15 big plastic sachets of suspected shabu worth PHP1.1 million were recovered from the suspect.

Two cellular phones and PHP20, PHP500 buy bust money were recovered from her, he said.

The three drug suspects are believed to be linked to Jovan Abantao, a high-value drug personality who is detained at the National Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City.

These (suspects) are organized. Jovan Abantao is a convicted felon that is inside the Bilibid Prison. He can still call for (drug) transaction. It starts there, Vilela said.

Drugs are being shipped to Iloilo province through the roll on-roll off vessel (Ro-Ro), he said.

The drugs were allegedly being repacked by Rey, and were distributed by Nosotros and EreAo.

The suspects do not have any idea of the personalities who further distribute the drug supply.

One of the schemes of the group allegedly involves the utilization of malls' baggage counter where the drug package is being dropped by the suspects and being picked up by other drug personalities.

Unconsciously, they (suspects) did not know that they are involved in a huge drug trade because they do not know other people in the downline, Vilela said, adding that there seems to be a director behind all the drug transactions.

The operation of the IPPO has cut off a huge supply of drugs in the province, Vilela said.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), in the briefing, commended the operations of the IPPO.

This only proves that we are still continuing our anti-illegal drugs operations and this is a very good accomplishment from IPPO because this is a very big fish when it comes to illegal drugs operations of the insisting drug sellers, Pamuspusan said.

Drug groups have different schemes but Pamuspusan said the police will not cease to go after the involved personalities, especially those on top of the drug operations.

For some time, it (drug scheme) is every effective for them but definitely, the long arm of the law and the law enforcers will eventually catch up with them no matter how they come up with their new schemes and modus operandi, he said.

Cases for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the three suspects on Monday, Vilela said.

Source: Philippines News Agency