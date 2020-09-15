P687-M aid disbursed to Caraga 4Ps beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Caraga (DSWD-13) on Tuesday said over PHP687 million have been released to the beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps) in the region.

DSWD-13 information officer Marko Davey Reyes told Philippine News Agency that as of August 31, the agency has listed 188,561 4Ps beneficiaries in the region.

Reyes pointed out that the release of the social amelioration program (SAP) for the 4Ps beneficiaries is on time especially during the lockdowns amid the pandemic.

Of the total number, 157,255 or 83.4 percent are females while 31,306 or 16.6 percent are males.

Most numbers of the 4Ps beneficiaries listed are in Agusan del Sur with 60,357 followed by Surigao del Sur with 46,087, Agusan del Norte with 39,554, Surigao del Norte with 33,329, and Dinangat Islands with 9,234.

“The agency also made a listing on children of our 4Ps and we come up with a total of 286,611 children as of the same end period,” Reyes said.

Of the total number of children listed, 2,455 are aged 0 to 2-years-old, 4,416 are 3 to 5-years- old, 149,558 are 6-14-years-old, and 130,182 are 15 to 18-years-old.

Reyes added that the listing of 4Ps beneficiaries in the region is continuing.

“As of this month of September, the number of 4Ps beneficiaries who received their SAP has already surpassed the number as of August 31,” Reyes said.

According to the latest DSWD-13 data, the total number of 4Ps beneficiaries served as of Sept. 14 has reached 189,890. The number is now over 1,398 compared to the August 31 list of 4Ps beneficiaries, Reyes said.

He said aside from the 4Ps beneficiaries, DSWD-13 is also communicating regularly with the local government units (LGUs) in the region to augment their needs in times of disasters and other emergency situations.

The DSWD-13 recently reported that as of last week, over PHP39 million worth of food and non-food assistance were released to the different LGUs in the region to cushion the effect of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency