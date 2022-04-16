﻿P680-K shabu seized in Pangasinan

Authorities here seized some PHP680,000 worth of suspected shabu from two high-value targets (HVT) in an entrapment operation on Black Saturday.

In a phone interview, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pangasinan officer Rechie Camacho said the suspects are females in their 40s from the National Capital Region (NCR).

He said the operation that started past midnight was related to the arrest of HVTs in Calasiao town on Tuesday.

About 100 grams of suspected shabu, mobile phone, drug paraphernalia, and marked money were confiscated.

“They are renting a house in the city where they sell their illegal drugs and then go back to NCR to get new stocks. They agreed to transact with the agent and during the Holy Week,” Camacho said.

The suspects are in the custody of PDEA for the filing of proper charges.