﻿P60-M infra seen to attract more investors in Albay town

The local government unit (LGU) here on Friday broke ground for its PHP60-million legislative, business building that will be constructed beside the town hall building.

The three-storey building to be constructed in a 2,366-square meter floor area was financed from the town’s general fund for 2021 and is expected to be completed in a year.

Mike Dela Rama, LGU Daraga executive assistant, in an interview said the ground floor with mezzanine will be occupied by the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP).

Also on the ground floor will be the Treasurer’s Office, Gender and Development office (GAD), and the Senior Citizens office, while the national government agencies and municipal social welfare and development offices with assembly hall will occupy the second floor, dela Rama said.

The third floor will be a legislative floor that includes the Sangguniang Bayan (SB) session hall with gallery, caucus room, and lounge, The Office of the Vice Mayor and staff, SB members offices with receiving, pantry & restrooms, and SB secretariat office.

Dela Rama also noted a bridge will be constructed that will connect the old municipal building, which will be expanded to create open lobbies with full view to the exterior and create a free-flowing movement of public and employees in the interior.

“The architectural motif is neoclassical with a modern facade using curtain wall glass, creating a world-class structure,” he said.

In his message during the ceremony, Daraga Mayor Victor Perete said the local government continues to embark on projects that are expected to provide convenient and long-lasting services to the people.

“Yadi po na expansion dangan improvement kan municipal government building, bako sana papahiwason an mga opisina ta didi kundi magiging usad na business center ta an baba po sani paparentahan ta sa mga bangko na bukon sana paparanihon sa inyo in banking services kundi mage-generate pa rin income sa munisipyo (This expansion and improvement of the municipal government building will not just expand the offices but will also be a business center for the ground floor which will be rented by banks that will also give income),” Perete said.

Amid the challenges caused by the pandemic, he said the local government will continue to create projects that will attract more investors.

“Aside from the building, (the) Daraga Integrated Market, Commercial and Transport Complex will also soon rise, which will help in our economic recovery,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency