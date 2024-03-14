P6-K minimum pay for C. Luzon ‘kasambahay’ takes effect April 1

MANILA: More than 126,000 domestic workers (kasambahay) in Central Luzon would benefit from a hike in their minimum monthly pay, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Thursday. In a statement, the DOLE said the PHP6,000 minimum monthly wage for household workers in the region takes effect on April 1. It added that the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board motu proprio issued Wage Order No. RBIII-DW-04 on March 4, increasing the monthly minimum wage rate of kasambahay by PHP1,000 in chartered cities and first-class municipalities and PHP1,500 in other municipalities. The measure would benefit a total of 126,762 domestic workers, approximately 9 percent of which are on live-in arrangements. Under existing laws and procedures, the wage order was submitted to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) for review and was affirmed on March 12. The wage order will be published on March 16 and shall take effect after 15 days from its publication. The increase considered the re sults of the survey conducted and public hearing held, as well as the needs of domestic workers and their families, the employer's capacity to pay, and the existing socio-economic conditions in the region. The RTWPB, comprised of representatives from the government, management, and labor sectors, conducted the regional public hearing on Feb. 25, in San Fernando City, Pampanga. The last wage order for domestic workers in the region was issued on May 30, 2022 and became effective on June 20, 2022. Source: Philippines News Agency