P6.8-M ‘shabu’ seized in Lanao Sur anti-drug op

COTABATO: Anti-narcotics operatives, backed by police and military personnel, seized PHP6.8 million worth of suspected shabu from two suspects during an entrapment operation in Lanao del Sur on Wednesday night. Director Gil Cesario Castro of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM), on Thursday identified the arrested suspects as Jamel Dimaporo, 29, and Jalil Macaayong, 19, both of Barangay Pindolonan, Bubong town. Dimaporo and Macaayong were immediately arrested after allegedly handing over a kilogram of suspected shabu to an undercover agent, Castro said. Personnel of the Army's 103rd Infantry Brigade and Lanao del Sur police backed the PDEA agents during the 6 p.m. operation. Meanwhile, in this city, PDEA agents and the local police arrested four persons, dismantled an alleged drug den, and seized 58 small sachets of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of PHP170,000, during an operation in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 at about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Arrested were Warren Datukaka, 34; Salma Abdullah Angkal, 34; Jobaine Guiabar Pantacan, 35, and Rabaibani Guiabar, 61, a widow and the alleged drug den maintainer. Since January, PDEA-BARMM operatives seized about PHP30 million worth of suspected shabu across the region. Source: Philippines News Agency