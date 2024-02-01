MALOLOS: To boost the crop production in Bulacan, the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) awarded PHP59.18 million worth of agricultural machinery to 37 Bulakenyo farmers' cooperatives and associations (FCA) during a distribution ceremony held at the Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center here on Wednesday. In an interview on Thursday, Katrina Anne Bernardo-Balingit, Provincial Public Affairs Office chief, said the FCAs from the cities of Malolos, Baliwag and San Jose del Monte and the municipalities of Paombong, Pulilan, Plaridel, San Ildefonso, San Miguel, San Rafael, Bocaue, Pandi, Angat and Santa Maria were given various agricultural equipment including hand tractors, four-wheel tractors, riding type transplanter, rice combine harvesters, single pass rice mill, walk behind transplanters and precision seeders. Balingit said Governor Daniel Fernando wants Bulakenyo farmers to become known as the mirror of diligence and progress and wants th eir lives changed for the better. 'Maliban sa pagbibigay ng mga binhing pananim, tayo po sa pamahalaang panlalawigan ay nakatutok sa iba pang bahagi ng pagsasaka tulad ng pagtatayo ng imprastraktura, pag-aayos ng mga irigasyon, pagbibigay kasanayan sa modernong pagsasaka, at pamamahagi ng mga makabagong kagamitan para sa kapakanan ng ating magsasaka (Aside from giving seeds for planting, we at the provincial government are also focused on other aspects of farming such as building infrastructure, fixing irrigation, providing training on modern farming, and distributing modern equipment for the good of our farmers),' Fernando said in a statement. Meanwhile, DA Regional Executive Director Eduardo Lapuz Jr. requested the farmer-beneficiaries to take good care of the machinery and give chance to all members of the cooperatives to use it. 'Although 'yung ipamimigay po ng ating PhilMech ay matitibay po 'yan at maayos, dapat priority n'yo po ang maintenance ng mga equipment and machines. Alagaan po natin para maga mit pa po ng matagal (Although the machinery given by PhilMech are durable and of high quality, you must prioritize the maintenance of the equipment and machines. Let's take care of them so we could use them for a long time),' Lapuz said. The distribution of machinery was conducted under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund Mechanization Program which aims to promote and implement suitable and proper agricultural mechanization to increase the productivity and efficiency of the farmers, resulting in an increased income and improved quality of life. Source: Philippines News Agency