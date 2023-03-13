P500-K reward up for killer of Cotabato mayor’s aide

City Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao has offered PHP500,000 for the surrender of the gunman who shot dead one of his staff on March 9 in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao del Norte province.

In addition, Matabalao also offered PHP300,000 cash as a reward to anyone who can provide information that could help authorities identify the gunman or hired killer who shot dead Faizal Malagiok in Barangay Semba of the municipality.

Malagiok, 40, a staff member at the mayor's office was gunned down at around 7 p.m. in neighboring SPDA Subdivision, Barangay Semba in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

He sustained six gunshot wounds in the head, according to Matabalao.

'If the gunman is listening or viewing this (Facebook live), I offer you PHP500,000 for your voluntary surrender, if your family will bring you in, I will give them the money,' Matabalao said in his Facebook post on Monday.

'I am also offering PHP300,000 for anybody who can provide information about the identity who ended Popeye's (Malagiok's nickname) precious life,' he added.

Matabalao also appealed to the authorities in Datu Odin Sinsuat for a speedy probe, saying the Cotabato City police is willing to provide assistance to identify the perpetrators.

He also sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation on Malagiok's murder.

Major Regie Albellera, Datu Odin Sinsuat town police chief, said that initial investigation showed that Malagiok has been receiving threats but did not elaborate

Source: Philippines News Agency