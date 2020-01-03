P500-K illegal firecrackers destroyed in Pangasinan

Authorities destroyed some 21,000 pieces of illegal firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices worth about PHP500,000 confiscated in the province from December 27 last year to January 1, 2020.

In an interview on Friday, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) information officer, Capt. Ria Tacderan, said the items were seized during police operations supporting the government campaign to use alternative noisemakers during the New Year revelry.

Among the confiscated firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices were Piccolo, Kwitis, Pla-pla, Judas' Belt, Super Lolo, Atomic Triangle, Large Bawang, Pillbox, Bosa, Goodbye Philippines, Bin Laden, Mother Rocket, Lolo Thunder, Coke in Can, Atomic Bomb, Five Star, Giant Whistle Bomb, Kabasi, Watusi, Fountain, and Luces, Tacderan said.

"We have already filed legal cases (against) some of the vendors because, despite the intensified information dissemination we have conducted, there were still some who did not abide (by) the campaign against producing and selling illegal firecrackers," she said.

The destruction of the illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices was held at the PPPO on Friday.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) has recorded 41 cases of firecracker-related injuries from December 21 to January 1.

In a recent interview, PHO chief Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman said the figure is 46 percent lower than the 76 cases recorded from Dec. 21, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, as a result of the campaign against loose firearms, no stray bullet incident has been recorded by the police, except for one indiscriminate firing incident in Binmaley town during New Year's Eve.

Source: Philippines News Agency