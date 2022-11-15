P500-K bounty for killer of NegOr poll bet

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo said Monday he raised the bounty for the killers of a losing councilor in Bayawan City

Degamo posted on Facebook that he has raised the reward money from PHP300,000 to PHP500,000 for accurate information on those involved in the Nov. 7 killing of Juwim Estiñoso, 38, of Barangay Poblacion.

“The prompt arrest of these criminals is our top priority,” read Degamo’s post.

Estiñoso, food vendor, ran for city councilor under Degamo’s ticket in the May 9 polls but lost.

The victim was at his food stall near Bayawan High School when he was gunned down by two men on board a motorcycle.

The Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office formed a special investigation task group to look into the case.

Provincial police director Col. Jonathan Pineda said in a press briefing Monday that a suspect has been identified but he declined to reveal further details.

The suspect is believed to be a gun-for-hire who may be connected to previous killings, Pineda said.

“Enough is enough! The people of Negros Oriental deserve to live in peace and they demand justice. I will not rest until we build a safer Negros Oriental,”Degamo posted when he first offered the PHP300,000 bounty two days ago.

Source: Philippines News Agency