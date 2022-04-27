﻿P50-K reward offered for arrest of Maguindanao bus bomber

The local government of Parang town in Maguindanao province has offered a PHP50,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect in Sunday’s bus bombing that injured six passengers.

Parang Mayor Cahar Ibay said Wednesday the reward will immediately be released “without question” to anyone who can identify and help arrest the bomber, whose facial composite and a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage were earlier released by the police.

“Hopefully, the bounty will help hasten the identification and eventual arrest of the suspect,” Ibay told reporters in a phone interview.

Lt. Colonel Cristio Lagyop, speaking for police in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said one of two improvised bombs ripped through the rear portion of the bus. A mobile phone was used as a triggering device.

The bus carrying 27 passengers was heading for Dipolog City from General Santos City when the explosion occurred at past 7 a.m. while on stopover in Parang.

No one has claimed responsibility for the incident, but police are looking at business rivalry as a possible motive for the bombing.

Some groups are reportedly against the operation of the Rural Tours in the Cotabato-Pagadian route since it alienated passenger vans plying the same route.

Passenger vans collect P1,000 to P1,500 per passenger on the Cotabato-Pagadian route while the Rural Tours only charges P800 per person.

Source: Philippines News Agency