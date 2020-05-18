P5-M halfway house for ex-rebels to be built in Bukidnon

A temporary shelter dubbed as “halfway house” for former rebels will soon be built in a 10,000-square-meter land here.

This after the local government and Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion (8IB) inaugurated the proposed halfway house through a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday.

Private firm Rysha Enterprises will construct the PHP5-million facility donated by the local government unit (LGU) here. It is expected to be finished within seven months.

Lt. Col. Edgardo V. Talaroc Jr., commander of 8IB, took the opportunity to renew the government’s call on New People’s Army (NPA) members to return to the fold of the law.

“Dako akong pasalamat sa atong mga kauban sa pagpatuman sa kalinaw ug kalambuan. Kung wala sila, dili mapadayon ang pagtukod nianing pasilidad. Sa mga membro sa grupong terorista, kamo ang tinuod nga virus, naog namo sa balik sa sabakan sa gobyerno. (I am thankful to our peace and development partners. Without them, this facility will not be pursued. To the members of Communist Terrorists Group, you are the real virus, yield down and return to the government),” he said.

He said the facility will serve as temporary shelter for former rebels as they are being treated, transformed, and prepared for reintegration in the mainstream society.

Talaroc said the former rebels can stay at the halfway house while waiting for the benefits they can get from the government through Enhanced-Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

The Department of the Interior and Local Government started the construction of halfway houses for former NPA rebels under CLIP in 2017.

The CLIP, which began in 2014, aims to contribute towards achieving the goal of permanent and peaceful closure of all armed conflicts with non-state armed groups.

Specifically, it aims to facilitate the mainstreaming of former NPA rebels as productive citizens; enhance capacities of LGUs and national government agencies in the implementation and sustainability of the CLIP; and compensate and remunerate all turned in firearms including those coming from the Militia ng Bayan

Source: Philippines News Agency