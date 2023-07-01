P5.5M cash aid released to over 100 ex-rebels in Visayas

The national government through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) has released a total of PHP5.5 million in cash assistance to over 100 former communist rebels in Visayas during the first two quarters of the year, an Army official said on Friday. Lt. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, Visayas Command (Viscom) commander, said the cash grant awarded to 109 former rebels include PHP1.6 million immediate cash assistance; PHP1.6 million livelihood aid; and PHP2.2 million integration assistance. These are apart from the educational assistance, health benefits, and other livelihood packages granted by other government agencies as well as the firearms remunerations that were granted to the former rebels who yielded their firearms to the government troops upon their surrender. In a statement, Arevalo underscored the importance of ECLIP in the Armed Forces of the Philippines' fight to diminish the manpower and armed capability of the NPAs. 'It is a potent tool that serves as our left-hand approach in encouraging the members of the terrorist-communist group to return to mainstream society,' he said as he also expressed thanks to other government agencies and groups who also played vital roles in pushing the fight against the Communist Party of the Philippines. He said the effort has a long way to go but with the collective efforts driven by the desire to attain just and lasting peace for the people, 'it can be assured that the end is near for the CPP-NPA in the region.' Meanwhile, the Viscom chief urged other local government units, particularly those at the barangay level, to denounce and prohibit the CPP-NPA from entering their locality by declaring them persona non grata.

Source: Philippines News Agency