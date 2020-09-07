P5.5-M imported used clothes, shoes seized in GenSan

Police seized around PHP5.5 million worth of imported used clothing and other items in a raid at a warehouse here over the weekend.

Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, Police Regional Office (PRO)-12 director, in a report on Monday said the illegal items were found inside a warehouse located beside a car accessories store along the national highway in Barangay City Heights in an operation past 3 p.m. Saturday.

Known as “ukay-ukay,” the imported stocks were reportedly owned by Maribel Lee, a businesswoman from Davao City.

In its report to Dubria, the PRO-12 Regional Investigation Division said a total of 1,379 “boxes, bales, bundles” of used clothes as well as shoes reportedly imported from South Korea were seized from the warehouse.

The raid was based on a search warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 58 Judge Joyce Kho Mirabueno for violation of Republic Act 4653, or an “Act to Safeguard the Health of the People and Maintain the Dignity of the Nation by Declaring it a National Policy to Prohibit the Commercial Importation of Textile Articles Commonly Known as Used Clothing and Rags.”

“The stocks were from Davao City and transported to the area through four container vans,” the police report said.

Dubria said the search operation, which was done in the presence of Lee and other witnesses, was the result of a series of surveillance conducted by their personnel.

He said Lee, who was arrested during the raid, is currently under the custody of the City Police Station 4 pending the inquest proceeding and filing of charges through the City Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect will be charged for violation of Section 1 of RA 4653, and could face imprisonment of two to five years and fine of up to PHP20,000. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency