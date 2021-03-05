P483-M IRM fund liquidation up for completion in Soccsksargen

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) 12 (Soccsksargen) is eyeing to complete within the month the liquidation of the PHP483.5 million advance funding that it released to local hospitals last year under the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM).

Dr. Hector Zenon Leonardo Malate, acting vice president of PhilHealth-12, said Thursday about “99.9 percent” of the funds were already liquidated by various hospitals in the region under the IRM.

Malate said only one hospital has not yet fully accomplished the liquidation process but is continually working on it.

“Hopefully, within this quarter, the funds will be 100 percent liquidated,” he said in a radio interview.

A report released by the agency said at least 17 private and public hospitals in the region received a total of PHP483,567,837 in advance funding from PhilHealth under the IRM before it was suspended in August last year.

The IRM is a cash advance measure implemented by PhilHealth to provide hospitals with emergency funds to respond to natural disasters and calamities, including the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In Soccsksargen, the Department of Health-run Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato received the highest funding with PHP115,685,011, followed by St. Louis Hospital in Tacurong City, with PHP62,087,981.

St. Elizabeth Hospital and Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital, both based in this city, got PHP51,952,503 and PHP44,017,216, respectively.

Malate said the impending liquidation of the IRM funds released in the region shows that “the money was not missing. It is already being returned by the recipient-hospitals through liquidation.”

A former anti-fraud legal officer of PhilHealth accused its officials last year of supposedly pocketing through various schemes some PHP15 billion in funds under the IRM, which the agency has repeatedly debunked.

Malate said they hope that the public’s perception of the alleged irregularities would eventually improve with the IRM funds’ full liquidation.

He said the situation affected their collection efficiency and membership coverage last year, which reached 86 percent of the region’s more than five million eligible population.

“We’re continually working to regain the trust of our members, and hopefully, this would translate to better collection this year,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency