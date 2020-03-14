P48.6-M evacuation center eyed in South Leyte town

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Southern Leyte eyes the construction of a PHP48.6-million evacuation center in Silago town.

In a phone interview on Friday, Southern Leyte district engineering chief Ma. Margarita Junia said the project proposal is with the DPWH central office for review.

“This proposal is in accordance with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to build emergency shelters in areas often hit by calamities, prioritizing those facing the Pacific Ocean. This will enhance the disaster response and recovery management in the areas,” Junia said.

Once approved, the proposal will be forwarded to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. for funding, she added.

The evacuation facility, which will rise in Tubod village, was designed to withstand super typhoons or wind speeds of at least 300 kph and seismic activity of at least magnitude 8, Junia said.

“The structure must be disaster-resilient because its purpose is to provide people a safe haven during calamities,” she added.

Basic amenities included in the design are sleeping quarters for evacuees, separate shower and toilet areas, emergency exit doors, food preparation zones with adequate ventilation, and convenient access for disabled persons.

The new structure will not only serve as an emergency shelter during calamities but will also be used as a venue for disaster training courses, calamity drills, information and education campaigns, and other disaster preparedness activities during normal times, Junia said.

Silago town is at the eastern tip of Southern Leyte facing the Pacific Ocean. It is one of the farthest municipalities from the provincial capital of Maasin City.

Source: Philippines News Agency