P43-M quarantine facilities inaugurated in Bulacan

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan – Several quarantine facilities with a total worth of PHP43 million were inaugurated in this city on Friday.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in partnership with the city government, turned the Malolos Sports and Convention Center into a quarantine facility while two container vans were also converted into isolation hubs.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Mayor Gilbert Gatchalian and DPWH 1st District Engineer Henry Alcantara.

“Ito ay para sa mamamayan ng Lungsod ng Malolos na kung sakali mang makadama ng naturang kinakamamatay na virus ay makapagbigay kaginhawaan sa kanila at matanto nila na hindi sila nag-iisa sa laban (This is for the residents of Malolos. In case they feel symptoms of the deadly virus, the facilities will provide them comfort and they will realize that they are not alone in the fight),” Gatchalian said in an interview.

The mayor said these facilities will serve as a lasting response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis and will remain as long as the deadly disease exists.

He added that 150 swab testing kits every week are available in the city through the efforts of Director Maria Theresa Escolano of the Office of Civil Defense-Region 3 (Central Luzon).

He said the collected specimens will be processed at the Philippine Arena.

Alcantara, on the other hand, said “Ito ay makatutulong ng malaki sa mamamayan ng Malolos at sa pagtalima na rin sa kautusan ni Pangulong Rodrigo R. Duterte upang ma-flatten ang bilang ng mga nahahawa o nagkakasakit ng Covid-19 dito sa nasabing lungsod (This will be a big help to the residents of Malolos and in compliance with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to flatten the number of Covid-19 cases here in the city)”.

He said the conversion of the Malolos Sports and Convention Center into a 48-bed quarantine facility is worth PHP15 million.

Aside from placing partitions on the basketball court to accommodate new beds and other necessities in accordance with the Department of Health (DOH) standards, he said that all comfort rooms underwent extensive rehabilitation and renovation.

Likewise, he said new air-conditioning systems were installed while the existing units were upgraded.

Alcantara also said that two container vans outside the Malolos Sports and Convention Center have been converted into isolation facilities.

“It costs PHP28 million (or) PHP14 million per isolation facility. It has a capacity of 32 beds where each partition or room is equipped with air-conditioning and a single comfort room. The nurses’ station and electrical room were also built,” he added. (PNA)

