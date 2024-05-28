P41.4-B road projects to boost Caraga economic growth

BUTUAN: The Department of Public Works and Highways in the Caraga Region (DPWH-13) is accelerating the completion of major road projects as part of the agency's "Build, Better, More" initiative under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s administration. During the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday here, DPWH-13 Regional Director Pol Delos Santos said the agency is focusing on major road construction projects in the region involving 414.508 kilometers with a budget of over PHP41.4 billion. Among the priorities is the rehabilitation and widening of the Maharlika Highway, which covers around 264.4 kilometers and connects Barangay Lipata in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, to Trento, Agusan del Sur, which is the region's border with the Davao Region. "This is one of the top priorities of the DPWH-13 as the Maharlika Highway is considered the main artery of the country that connects Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao," Delos Santos said. He said the project, amounting to PHP29.4 billion, began construction in Feb ruary 2023 and is targeted for completion in December 2028. "Of the total project cost, PHP6.8 billion was already released, covering around 9.24 percent accomplishment as of May this year," he said. Alternate, logistical roads Meanwhile, alternate and logistical roads are also among the priorities of DPWH-13 this year, which will improve the connectivity of the provinces in the region and the other regions in Mindanao. Once completed, the 80.3-kilometer concrete road from Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, to Lanuza, Surigao del Sur, will cut motorists' travel time from three hours to an hour and 15 minutes. The alternate road has a budget of PHP8.8 billion, of which PHP4.5 billion is allocated to the Surigao del Sur side and PHP4.3 billion to Agusan del Norte side. As of this month, Delos Santos said PHP4.2 billion of the total funding has been released, covering 41.6 percent of accomplishments. The project started in April 2015 and is set for completion in December 2031. Another priority alternate r oad is the Butuan to Agusan del Norte Logistical Road, which has a span of 33.82 kilometers and a budget of PHP26.2 million. "This alternate road will decongest the traffic volume in the Butuan - Cagayan de Oro Highway and will connect potential economic growth areas and strengthen the economy of Butuan City, Agusan del Norte and the nearby provinces," Delos Santos said. As of this month, around PHP4.2 million has been released for the ongoing construction of the project, covering some 14 percent accomplishment. The project started in March 2020 and is expected to be completed by December 2030. Another alternate road that will connect Caraga to Region 10, particularly in Bukidnon province, is also among the list of priorities for DPWH-13 this year. Covering a total length of 35.93 kilometers and a budget of PHP3.131 billion, the Agusan del Norte-Bukidnon Road is 97.61 percent complete and expected to be finished by December this year. The road project includes the 500.7 linear meter steel bridge, costin g PHP1.3 billion. Source: Philippines News Agency