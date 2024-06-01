P4.5-M marijuana seized in Pasay City

MANILA: The Bureau of Customs - Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) reported on Saturday that it has intercepted a parcel containing 323 grams of kush with an estimated street value of PHP4.5 million in Pasay City. According to District Collector Yasmin Mapa, the high-grade marijuana was seized at the Central Mail Exchange Center on May 29. In a statement, Mapa said upon profiling and examination of shipments, the parcel, which was declared a "gift," was found to contain illegal drugs from Toronto, Canada, and consigned to an individual in Quezon City. The consignee, whom the bureau did not identify, will be subjected to investigation and prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165) in relation to the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (RA 10863). The operation was in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group. Source: Philippines News Agency