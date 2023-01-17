P4.2M marijuana plants uprooted in S. Cotabato village

KORONADAL CITY: Law enforcers have uprooted some PHP4.2 million worth of marijuana plants in an upland village of Tampakan town, South Cotabato province, an official bared Tuesday.

Kath Abad, the spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Soccsksargen Region (PDEA-12), said the uprooting of at least 21,000 fully grown marijuana plants on Monday was the result of the strengthened anti-narcotics campaign and coordination between the government law enforcement agencies.

“Joint operatives of PDEA in Sarangani province and South Cotabato, police personnel, and troopers from the Army’s 73rd Infantry Battalion were able to uproot the marijuana plants from three adjacent plantations,” Abad said.

The marijuana plants hidden among corn fields were maintained by its cultivator, identified as Yatan Piang, who is now at large.

Abad vowed to pursue the case against Piang for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs of 2002.

"Once the warrant of arrest comes out, we will again hunt him,” she said.

She said the operation was an off-shoot of a raid last year that netted a drug personality who is financing the illegal marijuana plantations in the village

Source: Philippines News Agency