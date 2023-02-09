P38-M road seen to draw more tourists to south Negros waterfalls

BACOLOD CITY: The completion of the national government-funded PHP38.58 million paved road project in the upland village of Binalbagan, Negros Occidental is seen to draw more visitors to the town's famed Binadlan Falls.

The 784-meter road project, constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in partnership with the Department of Tourism, traverses Binalbagan town proper up to Sitio Binadlan in Barangay Bi-ao, which provides access to the breathtaking natural attraction also known as “Bambi Falls.”

“This road will not only attract more tourists to visit Binadlan Falls but will also make the transport of goods and services easier and faster,” DPWH 6 (Western Visayas) Director Nerie Bueno said in a statement on Thursday.

Negros Occidental 2nd District Engineering Office OIC, District Engineer Marivic Roldan, said the road serves as the major access to the upper barangays of Binalbagan and various tourist attractions in the southern part of the province.

Barangay Bi-ao is also home to the emerging upland tourist spot popularly known as Mount Hermit.

Binadlan Falls, located about 13 km. from Barangay Bi-ao proper, is part of Barangay Santol but can be accessed only through Barangay Bi-ao.

The 100-foot waterfalls, which offers a scenic view of the pristine water coming down the forest, attracts not only the locals but also “balikbayans” and trekkers.

In recent years, its popularity got a boost when a road section going to the falls was featured on national television for being enchanted, as vehicles supposedly have a difficult time going down, in contrast to an easy drive going up

Source: Philippines News Agency