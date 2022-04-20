﻿P38-M bridge seen to improve road connectivity in Lanao Sur

A newly-completed PHP38-million bridge in the Lanao del Sur town of Butig is seen to expedite the transport of goods and movements of people in the area, an official of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) said Wednesday.

“Road connectivity is expected to be enhanced with the newly-completed Maalungon bridge in Butig,” Abdul Maomit Tomawis, deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Works and Highways (MPW), said in a statement.

The pre-stressed bridge has a total capacity of 25 tons and measures 25 meters in length. It is worth PHP38-million and is funded by the MPW through the General Appropriation Act of 2019.

It was turned over to Butig officials Tuesday afternoon, Tomawis said.

A community leader in Butig, Mando Dumato Panolong, lauded the BARMM government for the infrastructure project.

“This bridge will not only enhance road connectivity between Butig and nearby municipalities, but it will also improve the economic situation in our municipality,” Panolong said in a separate statement.

Lanao Sur Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Alonto Adiong Jr. said the bridge will connect another provincial road network that will bring commuters to the cities of Cotabato, Davao, and General Santos.

During the turnover, Butig Mayor Dimnatang BL Pansar said they look forward to more development projects in their area from the regional government.

