P35-M molecular biology lab to rise in Sarangani

A modern laboratory that will have the capability to test various emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, including the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), will soon rise in Sarangani province.

Dr. Arvin Alejandro, head of the Sarangani health office, said Monday that initial preparations are underway for the establishment of the laboratory, which will be funded through a PHP35-million grant from the Department of Health (DOH).

Alejandro said the funding approval was relayed last week by DOH to the local government, through Gov. Steve Chiongbian Solon.

“It is a molecular biology center that we can also use for Covid-19 testing,” he said.

Alejandro said the grant was part of the national government’s commitment to the province being one of the 33 pilot areas in the country for the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act.

The assistance includes the improvement and upgrading of the province’s health care facilities, including the Sarangani Health Care Facility situated at the provincial capitol compound in Alabel town.

He said the funds will be downloaded by the Department of Budget and Management to the DOH, which will implement the project.

DOH has not required a counterpart funding from the provincial government but will manage the facility through its own medical personnel, he said.

Alejandro noted that the establishment of the molecular biology center will be a huge boost to the continuing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the province, which already recorded three confirmed cases.

“It would allow us to process and test swab samples for Covid-19 and other diseases much faster,” he said.

The provincial government previously sent collected swab samples from the area to the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City for testing, with the results coming out in three to five days.

Since last week, it began sending swab samples to the newly-opened partner testing laboratory of the provincial government of South Cotabato at the Dr. Arturo P. Pingoy Medical Center in Koronadal City.

Of the three Covid-19 cases in the province, two were classified as active and one has already fully recovered.

The latest case, which was confirmed last Saturday, was a returning 28-year-old overseas Filipino worker from Alabel town who returned home from Manila last June 10.

