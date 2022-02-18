﻿P35-M biomolecular lab in Kidapawan now operational

The city government has announced Thursday the opening of the newly-completed PHP35.4-million biomolecular laboratory here as a proactive measure against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

Mayor Joseph Evangelista said Department of Health – Soccsksargen (DOH-12) Director Dr. Aristides Concepcion-Tan personally inspected and gave the go-signal to start the center’s operation earlier this week.

“The laboratory will hasten the diagnosis and confirmation of Covid-19 infections from specimen samples”, the mayor said.

The building structure was funded by the local government unit amounting to PPH20 million, and another PHP5.4-million for its amenities.

On the other hand, the Energy Development Corporation, which is operating a geothermal power plant in Barangay Ilomavis here, has acquired laboratory equipment for the center amounting to PHP10 million.

“The facility can provide the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) analysis for patients suspected of Covid-19 infection from this city and the nearby towns,” Evangelista said.

The DOH-12 said personnel who underwent training for the operation of the facility got a 100-percent rating, which served as the basis for the approval of its license to operate.

The biomolecular laboratory is the second Covid-19 response facility received by the city this month.

On February 11, the city also received the PHP10-million temporary treatment monitoring facility funded by the Office of the Civil Defense.

Both projects were built at the same city-owned property in Barangay Nuangan.

Source: Philippines News Agency