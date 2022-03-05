﻿P34-M shabu seized in NegOcc drug sting

A high-value target drug personality was arrested for possession of five kilos of suspected shabu worth PHP 34 million during a buy-bust in Barangay Old Poblacion, Escalante City in Negros Occidental early morning on Friday.

Suspect Vicente Sepuesca, 42, of Barangay Sum-ag, is said to have traveled to Cebu and arrived through the port in northern Negros City, according to the report of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Western Visayas (PDEA-6).

“It is possible the supply came from Cebu or from the National Capital Region,” PDEA said, adding it has yet to determine whether the suspect, who is considered a high-value target, belongs to a certain drug group.

At 12:32 a.m., Sepuesca, who was on board an Isuzu MUX vehicle, sold a certain amount of the prohibited substance to a PDEA undercover agent.

The suspect, now under the custody of Escalante City Police Station, yielded shabu packed in tea bags placed inside five transparent plastic packs.

In a radio interview, Lt. Col. Rocky Desear, Escalante City police chief, said they will coordinate with the Bacolod City Police Office to determine if he is included in its drugs watchlist.

Desear said initially, only three plastic packs were found in the suspect’s possession, but during the inventory, he told the operatives there were still two more inside the vehicle.

The suspect claimed he is just a driver of the vehicle owned by a company in Bacolod, he added.

According to the PDEA-Western Visayas report, the total drug haul, which is equivalent to 5,000 grams, amounted to PHP34 million.

Each gram of shabu is pegged at a standard price of PHP6,800.

Sepuesca will be charged with violation of Article II, Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 11 (possession of dangerous) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency